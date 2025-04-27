Ocoee developer files for bankruptcy amid ongoing legal battles

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Planned developments Lake Bennett Village-Ocoee LLC and Maine Boulevard II LLC filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on April 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Florida, Orlando Division.

Both companies, which are operated by developer David Townsend, listed their principal business address as 5237 Isleworth Country Club Drive in Windermere.

The filings triggered automatic stays on certain collection and legal actions against the entities — coming days before scheduled foreclosure sales of the properties represented by those businesses.

