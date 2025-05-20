Orange County commissioner backs MLB stadium effort for Orlando Dreamers

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orange County Commissioner Michael Scott is the first on the Board of County Commissioners to voice support forMajor League Baseball for the Orlandoregion.

Scott backed the Orlando Dreamers’ effort via ashort video releasedby the team May 19, saying, “Baseball is coming soon. He spoke in front of a mural in his office that includes National Baseball Hall of Famers Jackie Robinson and Roberto Clemente.

The Dreamers want to use a roughly35-acre parcel owned by the countyfor a 45,000-seat baseball stadium. That land is next to Scott’s district.

