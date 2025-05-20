Eat Like a Viking: Where to find dining at the Isle of Berk in Epic Universe

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Isle of Berk, a coastal village where dragons soar above and Viking life thrives below.

One of the five lands at EPic Universe is based on DreamWorks’ How to Train Your Dragon films.

And this immersive land at the park brings the animated world to life with soaring coasters, dragon encounters, and playful training camps for young Vikings.

As guests explore the land of Berk, you can find dining options based on the movie. Universal said the dining is also staying true to Viking tradition and island flavors.

Here’s where hungry adventurers can feast like true Vikings:

Mead Hall: The main quick-service restaurant where Vikings feast on roasted meats, grilled fish, and stews—plus a menu of meads, ales, and ciders served in rustic mugs.

Spit Fyre Grill: Flame-seared dishes are served hot, thanks to a dragon-powered kitchen.

Hooligan’s Grog & Gruel: A festive food stall offering fun snacks and drinks, themed around Berk’s dragon racing teams.

See our previous Epic Universe coverage below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group