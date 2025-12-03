Orange County Commissioners approve water and wastewater rate changes

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Commissioners voted Tuesday to pass water and wastewater rate increases, citing rising operating costs for Orange County Utilities.

County officials have proposed an average annual increase of 7.7 percent in water and wastewater rates over the next five years.

This change aims to address the rising operating costs faced by Orange County Utilities.

A final vote is scheduled for January 2026, at which time officials will review the proposed rate increases.

If the proposal is approved, the new rates will take effect starting Oct. 1 of the same year.

Officials estimate that the average Orange County Utilities customer will see a $3 to $4 monthly increase in their bills due to the rate adjustments.

