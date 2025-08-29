Orlando International Airport is gearing up for busy Labor Day weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando International Airport is preparing for a busy Labor Day weekend, with nearly 891,000 travelers expected to pass through its terminals—slightly more than last year’s record number.

Friday, August 29, is expected to be the busiest day, with over 161,000 passengers. This rise in traffic reflects a 3 percent increase projected throughout the six-day holiday period.

TSA’s Families on the Fly program at MCO provides dedicated security lanes for families with children 12 or younger, with TSA officers assisting with strollers and diaper bags. MCO is also promoting its MCO Reserve Parking service, which guarantees a parking spot at the airport.

MCO Reserve service is available for scheduling security screening appointments. The Orlando MCO app also provides information on parking and security wait times to assist travelers in planning their trips.

With these exciting new programs and services, Orlando International Airport is committed to making the travel experience more enjoyable for families and helping to reduce congestion during those busy holiday times.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group