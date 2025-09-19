Orlando Lutheran Towers plans a million-dollar expansion for independent living

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Lutheran Towers is about to undergo a major expansion, including plans to construct a new $83 million, 15-story tower with 128 independent-living units in downtown Orlando.

Expansion plans include a 122-space parking garage and a new four-story assisted-living facility at 210 Lake Ave. The project is part of a response to the growing demand for independent-living units as Orange County’s population aged 65 and over is expected to increase significantly by 2050.

The expansion will feature residential units and amenities such as a restaurant and a pool deck, enhancing the lifestyle offerings for seniors.

The expansion of Orlando Lutheran Towers aims to ensure that more seniors will have a comfortable and welcoming place to call home in the coming decades.

