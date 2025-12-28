Orlando Solar Bears strike ends with pay increase retroactive to the start of the season

ORLANDO, Fla. — The ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players’ Association (PHPA) announced today that a tentative agreement has been reached on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement, affecting the Orlando Solar Bears.

The home game scheduled for tomorrow has been postponed. However, the team is expected to resume play on Dec. 30, subject to the agreement’s ratification.

If ratified, this agreement aims to address player concerns, foster collaboration, and ensure smooth league operations while giving players a voice in their employment conditions.

The Solar Bears will keep fans informed about rescheduling their home game during the transition back to regular play.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group