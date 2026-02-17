Pastor still has faith his daughter’s killer will be arrested 6 years later

ORLANDO, Fla. — A community activist continues to have faith that the person who killed his daughter will be arrested.

27-year-old Renisha Lee was killed six years ago, after being hit by a bullet that went through her mobile home on Orange Blossom Trail.

Deputies say she was hit as she was inside. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, there are no new leads in this cold case, but they believe someone knows something.

Her father, Pastor Jake Stovall, says he will never give up hope in finding his daughter’s killer.

“It was broad daylight, and there were a lot of people out there, and they saw what happened, and you know, it’s just you know, it’s bad, it’s really bad because I don’t want any parent to have to go through what my wife and I had to go through.”

Anyone with information on the case should call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group