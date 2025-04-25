Paws for the Harbor House cause

BALDWIN PARK, Fla. — The Paws for Peace Walk & 5k Run is a joyful community event for the whole family, raising awareness about abuse’s impact on pets and owners.

This year’s theme is Tails & Trails, so grab your hat and boots and join your community at their new location in Baldwin Park.

Below, you will find the general event location.

Don’t miss seeing others and their pets dressed in their finest western-themed attire! Additional event information can be found here.

Paws for Peace Walk & Run 2025

Participating in this event will help raise awareness about domestic violence issues in our community and critical funding to ensure that pets and their people remain safely united and cared for while in sanctuary at Harbor House of Central Florida.

Harbor House Central Floirda

If you cannot attend the Paws for Peace Walk & 5k Run, you can still support survivors and their pets by donating here.

