Remembering the ‘Night of the Tornadoes’ in Central Florida with Chief Meteorologist Tom Terry

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Today, Central Florida celebrates a special milestone—Chief Meteorologist Tom Terry’s 30th year at the station, which beautifully coincides with the 28th anniversary of the memorable “Night of the Tornadoes.”

The weather event on February 23, 1998, remains one of the deadliest in the region’s history, with 42 confirmed fatalities.

Nine tornadoes struck Central Florida overnight, injuring 260 people. Terry has led the community through these and many other weather emergencies over his thirty-year career.

The storms had a profound effect on survivors, including Ashley Himes, who was the only person in her home to survive the tornado. Himes was swept away from her house during the storm and was later found by searchers in a tree. She lost her entire family in the disaster.

Himes, who discussed her experience in 2018, recounted her memories of the moments after the strike. “I remember calling for help, really, and waking up in the dark and cold, really, and next thing I know, I woke up in the hospital,” Himes said.

Emergency teams spent days searching debris for survivors. Though tornadoes hit overnight, recovery in Central Florida took years.

