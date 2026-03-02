Rollins College hosts Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Walking Tour in March

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Rollins College is hosting its annual Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Walking Tour throughout the month of March. The self-guided experience allows visitors to explore the campus that shaped Fred Rogers while viewing exclusive memorabilia and artwork.

The tour celebrating Rogers’ birthday is a wonderful opportunity to see how the college keeps his legacy alive. It showcases how the institution is dedicated to educating a new generation of global citizens and leaders, all on what the college describes as the most beautiful campus in the United States.

The walking tour runs Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in March. Visitors start at Olin Library, the first stop, with physical maps for the route.

Maps are also available for download and printing online for those who prefer to prepare ahead. To enhance the walk, the college offers a downloadable audio tour that provides a more in-depth experience at various locations across campus.

For additional information or specific inquiries regarding the tour, the college has established a contact email at rmhopkins@rollins.edu.

The tour will remain available to the public through the end of March.

