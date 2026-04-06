Winter Park City Manager Randy Knight announces retirement after 19 years

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Winter Park City Manager Randy B. Knight, who has served for nineteen years, announces his retirement, effective at the beginning of next year, signaling a fresh start for the upcoming year.

Channel 9 received the letter addressed to the City’s mayor and commissioners. In it, Knight writes, “I can honestly say, I am as much in love with this city today as I was back then,” referring to his early work with the city in the 1980s as the external auditor.

Alongside his numerous awards acknowledged across the county, Knight developed a succession plan in 2022. As part of this plan, he recommends his assistant city manager, Michelle del Valle, to assume the leadership role.

She has held her position since 2008.

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