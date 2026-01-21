Winter Park launches $2.5 million refresh of iconic Park Avenue

WINTER PARK, Fla. — One of Central Florida’s most beloved downtown corridors is getting a major upgrade. On January 20, 2026, the city began Phase One of the Park Avenue Refresh, a multi-year, $2.5 million project aimed at improving safety, infrastructure, and aesthetics along the historic street.

The first phase focuses on the stretch between Webster Avenue and Garfield Avenue and includes new reinforced planter boxes, updated streetlights, seasonal landscaping, and modern trash cans—all funded by Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) dollars approved in August 2025.

A key goal of the refresh is safety. The new planter boxes will be built with concrete and rebar, serving as both attractive greenery and protective barriers against vehicles entering pedestrian areas. Strategically placed bollards will add another layer of security.

The project also overhauls aging infrastructure. Existing streetlights, many dating back to the late 1990s, will be replaced with “smart poles” that support LED lighting, Wi-Fi routers, irrigation for hanging baskets, and future technology, all while maintaining Park Avenue’s classic charm.

City officials emphasize that businesses will remain open throughout construction. Work is being done one block at a time, sidewalks will stay accessible, and extra parking is available nearby on Morse Boulevard .

Phase One is expected to wrap up by fall 2026, ahead of the holiday shopping season. Phase Two, from Garfield to New England avenues, begins in early 2027, followed by Phase Three in 2028, completing the full corridor from Fairbanks to Webster avenues.

Local business owners, like Harrison Files of The Spice & Tea Exchange, are optimistic. “Anything to draw people to Park Avenue and bring that kind of magic… I think it’s great,” he said.

The total investment across all phases is projected to reach $8 million, making this the most significant update to Park Avenue in nearly three decades.

