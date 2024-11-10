Orlando City SC advances to Eastern Conference Semifinals in penalty kicks

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando City SC advance to the MLS Eastern Conference semifinals, winning the deciding third game in their series against Charlotte FC 1-1 (4-1 in penalty kicks) and the series 2-1.

The match was not short of dramatics as Charlotte took a 1-0 lead in the 81st minute after Karol Swiderski.

The Lions had opportunities to equalize the game , but they failed to put the ball in the net for almost the entire regulation.

Orlando City was able to get a penalty in stoppage time as Duncan McGuire was pulled down in the penalty box.

Facundo Torres took the penalty shot, which was initially blocked, but Torres shot the rebound to tie the game in the twelfth minute of stoppage time, sending the game to penalty kicks.

Luis Muriel went first in the shootout, making Orlando’s first shot.

Pep Biel of Charlotte had his shot denied by Pedro Gallese, before Kyle Smith made the Lions second penalty.

Gallese made another save, denying Swiderski just before Torres scored Orlando’s third.

Ashley Westwood got Charlotte on the scoresheet, but Rafael Santos scored Orlando’s fourth and final to win the shootout.

Orlando City now awaits the winner of the Atlanta/Miami series.

