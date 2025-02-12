Orlando Police release bodycam footage of fatal officer-involved shooting outside of a gas station

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department released bodycam footage from the officer-involved shooting outside the BP gas station on John Young Parkway near Old Winter Garden Road on Jan. 3, 2025.

In the recently released bodycam, the suspect, Marvin Martin, is seen walking the sidewalk, and a bystander who’s walking towards him turns in the opposite direction after seeing Martin with a firearm.

OPD officers and Orange County deputies were called to the location after receiving multiple calls about a man dressed in all black holding a gun along the road, OPD said.

Martin ignored commands and kept walking toward the officer, where he was later shot by the officer on the scene.

Martin was found in possession with a firearm and was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Here below is the bodycam footage: (*graphic warning*)

