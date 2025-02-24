Orlando self-storage market heats up with $17.4M sale near airport

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A self-storage facility near Orlando International Airport sold as the asset class continues to prove a popular attraction for investors.

A self-storage facility near Orlando International Airport sold as the asset class continues to prove a popular attraction for investors.

Read: Joann to close all locations

Blue Door 6707 Narcoossee Rd DST bought the SmartStop Self-Storage at 6707 Narcoossee Road for $17.4 million from Westport Orlando Self Storage LLC, an entity tied to California-based Westport Properties, in a deal which closed Feb. 20, according to Orange County records.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2025 Cox Media Group