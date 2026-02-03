OUC reports record-high energy demands during recent Arctic blast

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Utilities Commission (OUC) experienced unprecedented energy demand on its power grid during a chilly Arctic blast.

Saint Cloud set a new usage record yesterday morning, and Orlando nearly hit its all-time high, coming just nine megawatts shy.

The utility reports that energy consumption spiked as residents activated their heating systems to cope with freezing temperatures.

This increased demand impacted multiple areas served by the commission as the cold weather swept through the region.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group