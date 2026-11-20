OVIEDO, Fla. — Oviedo will open a sandbag site Friday and Saturday as Central Florida faces continued heavy rain and flooding concerns.

The Evans Street Maintenance Yard at 1725 Evans St. will operate from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, and Saturday, Nov. 21.

The operation is self-service, with a limit of 15 bags per residence. Staff will be available to answer questions and assist residents who cannot prepare their own sandbags.

Drivers should enter from Evans Street at the entrance closest to Lockwood Boulevard and exit near the maintenance building. Signs will direct traffic through the site.

Find additional sandbag locations, hours and requirements across Central Florida.

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