Parramore residents cry fowl over feral chickens

ORLANDO, Fla. - Residents of Orlando's Parramore neighborhood said feral chickens have uprooted flowers, scratched vehicles and have defecated on front yards and sidewalks.
"This is the chicken neighborhood," resident Tommie Lee Lynch said.
"I'm waiting on the goats and the bulls to come next," resident Vencina Cannady said.
Chickens are not regulated by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, because they are not considered native wildlife.
Orange County Animal Services is not responsible for the birds, because chickens aren't considered domesticated animals.
A city of Orlando ordinance allows for backyard chickens, but it offered no solution to the problem.
"It's often difficult to identify a responsible party for free roaming chickens," a city spokeswoman said.
The city has held chicken roundups with Orange County Animal Services in the past, which involved relocating the animals to nearby farms.
No future roundups are planned, the city said.
