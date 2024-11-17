Police: Man at large after an armed robbery at a liquor store in Mount Dora

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Police in Mount Dora are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery of a liquor store on Saturday.

Police said the armed robbery happened at Viva Liquors located at 101 South Highland St.

According to a release, the suspect was wearing all black with a ski mask and was driving a silver SUV.

The investigation is ongoing as MDPD are still at the active scene.

Police ask that if you see anything suspicious or have information regarding this incident, contact them immediately at 352-735-7130 or 911 if it is an emergency.

