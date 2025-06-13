Police release new details after 2 found dead in Tavares home

TAVARES, Fla. — Police say two people recently found shot to death inside a Tavares home were likely involved in a case of murder-suicide.

Tavares Police Department announced the discovery of the bodies on Wednesday.

Officers found their married couple dead inside of a home on Landing View in the Etowah subdivision during a well-being check.

Tavares death investigation Police said 2 people were found dead inside a home Tuesday night in Tavares. (WFTV staff)

Police said the woman, 72, and the man, 70, both had been shot.

Investigators said the gun was still in the husband’s hand when they entered the home.

While the investigation remains active, detectives said there was no community threat and no suspects being sought.

Tavares police called the deadly shooting an “isolated incident.”

