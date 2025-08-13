Regina Hill’s trial date could be set Wednesday, with election implications looming

ORLANDO, Fla. — A hearing on Wednesday morning could set the time for the trial of suspended Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill.

Hill’s case will be heard by a judge at 9 a.m. to determine whether her trial will occur before or after the November election.

Hill is accused of misappropriating $100,000 from an elderly woman, allegedly spending the money on personal expenses such as a facelift, hotels, and IV treatments.

She has denied the charges, claiming they are part of a political conspiracy against her.

Hill is currently running for re-election against her successor, Shan Rose.

The timing of the trial could have significant implications for her campaign and political future.

