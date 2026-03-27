Relief for unpaid TSA workers nears after Senate passes DHS funding bill

ORLANDO, Fla. — The U.S. Senate passed a partial funding bill for the Department of Homeland Security at 2:20 a.m. Friday during a rare overnight session.

The legislation, which now moves to the House of Representatives, is intended to provide pay for Transportation Security Administration workers who have been without income for several weeks.

The funding package includes most department operations but excludes U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and portions of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The vote comes after weeks of staffing challenges and financial uncertainty for airport employees.

TSA workers have been working without pay for several weeks. This financial strain has led to a record number of staff calling out sick at airports throughout the United States.

While the Senate vote is a step toward resolution, workers at Orlando International Airport and other facilities have yet to receive their checks.

The staffing shortages have created significant operational challenges.

In Houston, wait times at security checkpoints reached more than 4 hours, some of the highest durations in the history of the agency.

These delays have created ripple effects for travelers nationwide.

President Trump stated he would sign an executive order to pay officers for the first time since the funding lapse began.

This announcement occurred as lawmakers sought legislative solutions to the budget impasse.

The funding bill now heads to the House of Representatives for approval.

Once passed by the House, it would require the president’s signature to take effect.

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