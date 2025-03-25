Restaurant chain First Watch targets growth in Orlando area with five new locations

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Bradenton-based First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ: FWRG) is prioritizing guest experience and expanding in key markets, said CEO Chris Tomasso in a March 20 interview with Orlando Business Journal.

The company’s Q4 2024 earnings report, released March 11, showed a 13.9% increase in total revenues to $1 billion and a 7.4% increase in system-wide sales to $1.2 billion.

However, it also revealed a 4% decline in traffic, a 0.5% decrease in same-restaurant sales, and a 3.9% drop in operations margin income.

OBJ spoke with Tomasso to gain further insight into the company’s efforts to reverse negative trends and bolster positive ones — and the role Central Florida plays in First Watch’s overall strategy.

