Sabrina Carpenter brings the spook to Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights

ORLANDO, Fla. — While in town for her “Short n’ Sweet” tour, Sabrina Carpenter stopped by Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights for spooky fun.

The theme park said Carpenter encountered candy-coated killers in the original “Major Sweets Candy Factor” haunted house.

This year, Halloween Horror Nights will include 10 all-new movie-quality haunted houses and five scare zones filled with menacing creatures.

Some of the houses are based on movies like “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire,” “Insidious,” and “A Quiet Place.”

The event runs on select nights through Nov. 3.

More information on Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights can be found here.

