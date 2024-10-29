Local

Sabrina Carpenter brings the spook to Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

Sabrina Carpenter has a Terrifyingly Sweet Visit to Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights (Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights /Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights)

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — While in town for her “Short n’ Sweet” tour, Sabrina Carpenter stopped by Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights for spooky fun.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The theme park said Carpenter encountered candy-coated killers in the original “Major Sweets Candy Factor” haunted house.

This year, Halloween Horror Nights will include 10 all-new movie-quality haunted houses and five scare zones filled with menacing creatures.

Read: ‘Monsters Unchained’: Universal unleashes first look at terrifying monsters for new attraction

Some of the houses are based on movies like “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire,” “Insidious,” and “A Quiet Place.”

The event runs on select nights through Nov. 3.

More information on Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights can be found here.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.


This collection is for stories about events, things to do, entertainment etc.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

Beatriz Oliveira is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0

Most Read