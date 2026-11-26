Kick off the season this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Wekiva Island, Sanford. The Winter Wonderland opens Sunday, Nov. 29, and runs through Dec. 25. Expect a Christmas Tree Forest, nightly snow flurries and character visits. This year adds a new Elf Lounge.

You can also tour Santa’s Workshop, which includes his office and Mrs. Claus’ bakery.

Where to see Santa in Central Florida this holiday season

Breakfast, bazaars and Volusia County

Breakfast with Santa : Dec. 5 and 12 at the Old Sugar Mill Pancake House in De Leon Springs State Park.

Holiday Bazaar and Santa Sightings : Fridays Nov. 27, Dec. 4 and Dec. 11, 6–9 p.m., at the Riverfront Esplanade.

Kissimmee and Orlando area

Old Town, Kissimmee : Santa greets visitors at the Front Plaza on Friday, Dec. 11, 1–5 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 12, 3–7 p.m. Bring a toy donation for the holiday toy drive, and watch for the decorated golf cart parade.

Promenade at Sunset Walk, Kissimmee : Holiday Nights brings Santa, elves, toy soldiers and simulated snowfall on select evenings through Dec. 25.

The Grove : Hot Cocoa & S’mores with Santa is Wednesday, Dec. 23, 5:30–7:30 p.m., at Element Bar. Refreshments are available for purchase.

Downtown Orlando : The Dec. 4 tree lighting is part of a lineup that includes Merry Market, synchronized tree light shows and a Holiday Stroll.

Winter Park : Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive at 6:30 p.m., with visits and photos until 8 p.m.

Small-town charm

Minneola celebrates its centennial at Trailhead Park on Dec. 5. A week later, on Dec. 12, the Moonlight Parade and Santa’s Workshop come to town.

More places to find him

Santa also appears at Disney Springs, EPCOT and The Florida Mall. Check each venue’s website for current hours and photo reservations.

Plan like a local

Go early : Evening events fill up fast, especially on Fridays and Saturdays.

Bring a donation : Old Town’s toy drive welcomes new toys.

Check ahead : Times and weather can change. Call or check the host’s website before you go.

Do you have a favorite Santa spot we missed? Email us your tips and photos.

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