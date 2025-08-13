School speed zone cameras up and running in Mount Dora

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — There are now extra eyes on Mount Dora motorists.

Mount Dora police are reminding drivers that school zone speed cameras go live on Wednesday.

“Please slow down, follow posted limits, and watch for flashing school zone lights," officials advised on social media.

During the first 45 days, drivers will get a warning if they are caught going over the speed limit at school zones.

After that, they will be given a $100 fine.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group