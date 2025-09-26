Search continues after Amber Alert issued for missing teen after reported shooting in Dunnellon

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Marion County fear a reported shooting could be related to a missing teenager.

Caden Speight, 17, was last seen Thursday around 4 p.m. in the 12800 block of SW Highway 484 in Dunnellon.

He was wearing a t-shirt and blue jeans at the time of his disappearance.

Authorities believe he may be with four unknown men, possibly Hispanic, who are driving a light-colored van.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office also responded to a reported shooting at the same location where Caden was last seen.

Deputies found a vehicle belonging to Speight at the scene, but he was not present and has not been located.

An Amber Alert was sent out Thursday evening to spread the word about Speight’s disappearance.

Law enforcement urges anyone with information about the incident or Caden’s whereabouts to contact them immediately.

