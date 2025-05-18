SeaWorld Aquatica set to kick off its 2nd Annual Aqua Glow Summer

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Aquatica is set to kick off its 2nd Annual Aqua Glow Summer Event, running every Friday and Saturday night throughout the summer.

The event aims to provide guests with an evening experience featuring a combination of laser shows and vibrant glow displays throughout the park.

Visitors can expect to enjoy a transformed environment, where an array of colorful lights covers rides and dining areas. According to Park President Doug Gilmour, the decision to expand the Aqua Glow schedule follows the positive response from last year’s attendees.

“The Aqua Glow event has proven to be immensely popular among our guests, and we’re pleased to offer an extended calendar this year,” Gilmour stated.

The Aqua Glow Summer Event is designed to create a lively and engaging atmosphere, making it accessible for families and visitors of all ages. For further details about the event and ticketing options, interested individuals can visit the SeaWorld Aquatica official website.

