New public transportation service coming to Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County is set to launch a new on-demand public transportation service in October.

The service is called Scout and will allow riders to request shared trips through a smartphone app or by calling a dedicated phone line.

The service will operate within defined zones across the county, offering door-to-door service at affordable fares, plus available discounts.

Rides will also be wheelchair-accessible.

Scout will serve key destinations, like schools, medical centers, job hubs and SunRail.

The goal is to replace underused fixed bus routes, reduce congestion and improves access across the county.

The Seminole County Board of County Commissioners approved the vendor in May. Now, service development and operational readiness procedures are underway ahead of the October launch.

