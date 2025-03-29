Shoers developing early Sunday, with scattered storms expected on Monday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Getting mostly cloudy as we head through the night.

Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s as showers start to develop early tomorrow morning.

Evening Forecast: Saturday, March 29, 2025 (WFTV)

Watching for widespread showers and storms Sunday afternoon, with a few strong thunderstorms possible in the late afternoon.

Highs will be around 80.

Scattered showers and storms are expected on Monday, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

