Starship’s 8th flight test could launch Thursday

BOCA CHICA, Texas — SpaceX said it will try again on Thursday to send its Starship spacecraft on another test mission from Texas.

The launch, delayed since Monday, has been reset for March 6 at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

SpaceX’s Super Heavy rocket will carry and deploy Starship into space after lifting off from Starbase in Boca Chica.

When the mission does finally get underway, it will mark the giant rocket’s eighth flight test.

SpaceX would like things will go better this time around.

In mid-January, Starship’s seventh flight test exploded over the Caribbean, causing debris to rain down near Turks and Caicos.

But SpaceX has noted upgrades made over the past several weeks.

“After completing the investigation into the loss of Starship early on its seventh flight test, several hardware and operational changes have been made to increase reliability of the upper stage,” the company said on its official website.

The upcoming flight will follow a similar path.

After the launch, SpaceX will attempt to catch and recover its Super Heavy booster.

