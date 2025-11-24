Suspended Osceola sheriff’s wife pleads guilty to money laundering in illegal gambling case

, Fla. — Robin Severance Lopez has pled guilty to money laundering as part of a plea deal that includes 24 months of probation and withholding of adjudication.

The plea deal comes amid ongoing legal proceedings involving an alleged $21 million illegal gambling enterprise operating in Lake and Osceola counties.

Prosecutors claim that Lopez profited from this enterprise, which Marcos Lopez and his co-defendants allegedly ran.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Michelle Yard, defense attorney for Robin Severance Lopez, confirmed the guilty plea to the lesser offense of money laundering.

In addition to Robin Severance Lopez, another alleged conspirator, Krishna Deokaran, has also pleaded guilty to money laundering charges.

This development adds to the unfolding legal narrative surrounding the gambling operation.

