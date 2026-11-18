TCL’s NXTPAPER 70 Pro concentrates on a paper-like display for reading and browsing, while its CrystalClip earbuds use an open-ear design that sits outside the ear canal. The two devices highlight different approaches to how people view and listen to content on the go.

Both will be discounted during TCL’s Nov. 19-30 Amazon sale.

The 128GB NXTPAPER 70 Pro is scheduled to cost $259.99, down from its $329.99 suggested retail price. CrystalClip will be $49.99, down from $79.99. Purchased separately at those prices, the devices total $309.98, without requiring a bundle purchase.

A paper-like approach to the smartphone screen

The phone’s main distinction is its 6.9-inch full HD+ NXTPAPER display. It has a 120Hz refresh rate and a surface TCL says is designed to reduce glare and fingerprints.

A dedicated NXTPAPER Key provides access to different display modes, including Max Ink Mode for a more focused reading presentation. Despite its paper-like appearance, the screen is an LCD rather than an electronic paper display.

The hardware includes a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, 8GB of physical RAM and microSD expansion up to 2TB. A 5,200-milliamp-hour battery supports 33-watt wired charging.

Other specifications include IP68-rated water and dust resistance, a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 32-megapixel front camera.

Listening without an in-ear seal

CrystalClip

CrystalClip uses a clip-on design, with each earbud weighing 5.5 grams. The earbuds sit outside the ear canal rather than forming an in-ear seal.

They contain 10.8-millimeter dynamic drivers, with bass enhancement and spatial audio features that require activation through the TCL Home app. Dual-microphone environmental noise cancellation is intended to reduce background noise picked up during calls, rather than block surrounding sound for the listener.

TCL rates the earbuds for up to eight hours of playback on a charge and up to 36 hours with the charging case. The company says a 15-minute charge can provide up to three hours of playback. Actual battery life varies with usage.

Bluetooth 5.4, two-device connectivity and customizable touch controls support switching between devices such as a phone and laptop. The earbuds also carry an IPX4 sweat- and splash-resistance rating.

Together, the devices emphasize display texture and an open listening fit rather than a conventional glossy screen and sealed earbuds. How useful those differences prove will depend on individual reading habits, listening environments and fit.

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