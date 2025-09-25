H Mart opens in Orlando Thursday

ORLANDO, Fla. — After years of anticipation, a popular Korean grocery chain will open its first Florida store Thursday in Orlando.

H Mart has made its home at a former Target store on West Colonial Drive near Apopka Vineland Road.

The chain first announced its plans to open an Orlando location back in 2021.

Many would agree that H Mart has garnered a cult following over the years.

The store is sought after for its huge selection of Asian groceries. It will also house a food hall featuring Korean and Japanese cuisine.

The food court is set to include:

Myung Ga – Korean BBQ & tofu soup

Oh K-Dog – Korean style corn dog

Jopok Topokki – Korean spicy Topokki, tempura, and street food

U Chun – Authentic Korean cold noodles & tofu soup

Paik’s Noodle – Korean-style Chinese cuisine

Chidon – Japanese cuisine & fried cutlet

H Mart is scheduled to cut the ribbon on the new store at 10 a.m.

Channel 9 will be on hand for the grand opening.

The brand new H Mart is located in the Westland Terrace Plaza at 7501 West Colonial Drive in Orlando.

H Mart plans to open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

