Tree trimmer, 22, killed in on-the-job accident in DeLand, deputies say

DELAND, Fla. — A young tree trimmer died after an on-the-job accident in DeLand on Monday.

Volusia County deputies reported the 22-year-old tree service employee died after being struck by a falling tree trunk on George Ryan Road.

The incident occurred around 9:40 a.m. while the victim and his co-worker were cutting trees.

Deputies said the victim’s co-worker, who was operating a chainsaw from a bucket truck, announced he was going to begin cutting the tree after ensuring the area below was clear.

Despite this, the victim returned to the area underneath the cutting site and was hit by the falling tree trunk, according to a report.

Deputies said the co-worker called 911 and immediately attempted life-saving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Officials said the investigation has determined the death was accidental.

