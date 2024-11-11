Veterans Day forecast: Partly cloudy and warm with higher rain chances Monday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be warm, with a higher chance of rain on Veterans Day.

After a dryer weekend overall, the chance of rain will be around 30% on Monday.

Our area will be partly cloudy and warm, with highs in the mid-to upper-80s on Monday afternoon.

Read: Things to do to celebrate Veterans Day in Central Florida

Temperatures will remain warm on Tuesday before slowly dropping over the rest of the week.

Rain chances will also drop off on Tuesday and stay low for the rest of the week.

Read: City of Orlando will give away free trees

A front will move through Thursday, which will help to drop our temperatures over the weekend.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group