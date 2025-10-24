Volusia County educators protest as pay negotiations stall

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The fight for higher pay at Volusia County Schools is turning ugly. A Seabreeze High School teacher has been reassigned and investigated for using vulgar language toward an administrator during a school board meeting.

The teacher called Eyewitness News Friday and said he was reassigned to a school district warehouse.

Board Member Ruben Colon quickly addressed his comments during the board meeting, repeating what the teacher said on record.

Friday morning, dozens of teachers protested at schools across the county before going to their classrooms. Eyewitness News told you last month that the district and teachers’ union failed to agree after five bargaining sessions. The union claims the district will only agree to a 1.5% raise. The president sent a statement saying:

Instructional personnel working in Volusia County Schools continue to give their all, even though District leadership fails to recognize their value, importance, and contribution to children’s success in our community. The District’s offer of a 1.5% cola increase will do nothing to improve the lives of these individuals. It will result in continued issues with retaining the highest quality educators in our school district. Instructional personnel are struggling to make ends meet, keep up with rising costs, and they will look to other districts for higher compensation and better benefits. At VUE, we believe that for our students to succeed, our instructional and support staff have to be the priority.

VUE and VCS will meet on Wednesday, 10/29, to continue bargaining for instructional personnel. We hope we settle, but the teachers have spoken, they cannot survive on 1.5!

The superintendent also sent a lengthy letter addressing everything happening in the schools, including a section on teacher pay.

You can read the letter here:

The district also recently shared a breakdown of its offer to teachers on its social media pages.

You can see that here:

https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1H5ehBjnok/

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group