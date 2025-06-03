Daytona Beach’s new clinic gets a donation for expecting moms

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — AdventHealth is giving $250,000 to a new clinic in Daytona Beach that supports pregnant women, Baby Steps Daytona, which will provide prenatal and postpartum care to those in need.

Baby Steps’ new clinic will make it easier for women to get the prenatal and postpartum care they need, without delays, red tape or judgment.

The new clinic for expecting mothers’ location can be seen on the map below. The clinic offers same-week appointments and helps patients apply for Medicaid, enroll in a sliding-scale payment plan and connect with community resources.

In addition to prenatal checkups, Baby Steps Daytona offers:

• Weekly mental health and substance use support

• Help navigating food, housing, transportation, and legal needs

• A safe, welcoming space through every stage of pregnancy and postpartum

“This public-private partnership was designed to serve pregnant women in Volusia County who are uninsured or underinsured,” said Stephen A. Civitelli, administrator/health officer of the Volusia County Health Department.

Baby Steps is a collaboration of AdventHealth Daytona Beach, the Florida Department of Health in Volusia County, and local OB-GYNs, led by Dr. Pam Carbiener, the clinic’s medical director.

Civitelli continues, “We are excited for this collaboration, as this will continue to improve health outcomes for Volusia County families whom we serve.”

