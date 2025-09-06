Man surrenders after shooting coworker in Volusia County, deputies say

PIERSON, Fla. — Augustin Hernandez Gonzalez has been arrested on a felony warrant for attempted homicide following a shooting incident in Pierson last week.

Gonzalez turned himself in today and was taken into custody without incident. The shooting happened outside 653 Glenhaven Ave. in Pierson, where a man was found with a gunshot wound to his neck.

The victim, who was conscious and alert, was found sitting in the driver’s seat of a minivan parked in the driveway. Deputies applied pressure to the wound until EMS arrived, and the victim was taken to a nearby hospital in serious but stable condition.

Investigators identified the suspect as a coworker of the victim. According to reports, the suspect approached the vehicle, shot the victim, and then fled the scene. The investigation remains ongoing as authorities work to uncover the details surrounding the shooting.

The arrest of Gonzalez is a major step forward in the case, and the investigation is still working to understand what motivated the shooting.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group