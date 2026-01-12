One-year anniversary of child mauled to death by dogs in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Tomorrow, January 13, commemorates one year since 8-year-old Michael Millet was mauled to death by dogs in his Deland neighborhood in Volusia County. The dog owners, Brandy Hodil and Amanda Franco, currently face charges of felony tampering with evidence related to the case.

The tragic incident happened in January of last year when investigators alleged that the owners deleted text messages related to the dogs’ previous violent behavior. The Millet family has voiced outrage at the legal proceedings, especially concerning the nature of the charges against the dog owners, which they believe are inadequate.

The family of Millet released a statement emphasizing their stance against a potential plea deal for Hodil and Franco. “I want it known that I do not support a plea deal for the dogs’ owners,” a family representative stated.

Furthermore, the family member remarked, “Given the severity of what occurred, the fact that they are not being charged with culpable negligence already feels like an unjustly lenient outcome.”

As the anniversary nears, the Millet family still seeks justice and calls for a serious response to Michael’s death. The case remains active, with more updates expected as the legal process continues.

