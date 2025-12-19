VoTran will modify its public transit service in Volusia

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Starting December 28, Volusia County will modify its public transit services, impacting several routes on the west side of the county to better match ridership patterns.

These updates will ensure that the community continues to have access to transportation options through fixed-route services and on-demand alternatives. The adjustments reflect a review of recent public transit usage patterns.

Route Details

Route 30 operates from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, although Saturday service will not include routes along Spring Garden Avenue and Plymouth Avenue.

Route 31 will run on weekdays from 4:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 33 will no longer operate between Market Place and the DeBary SunRail Station. Instead, it will run from 5:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

Riders needing access to the DeBary SunRail Station can use Route 31 or the VoRide service as alternatives.

Route 34 will be discontinued, with alternatives being portions of Route 30 or VoRide service available.

Additionally, the DeLand SunRail Circulator route will be discontinued, but service to the DeLand SunRail Station remains available through VoRide, which offers pre-booked trips to and from the station.

Transit Services staff have placed signage on affected buses and staff members are present at transit facilities to inform riders about these changes.

For further details, residents can visit webkinks or use the VoTran On Demand or VoRide apps.

