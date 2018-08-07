Walt Disney World to release earnings report Tuesday

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Walt Disney World company’s earnings report will be released Tuesday after the market closes.
Last quarter, Disney’s revenue increased 9 percent, and the park‘s earnings per share increased 30 percent.
Disney's last-quarter performance beat analysts’ expectations, touting more than $14 billion in revenue.
Analysts predict this quarter’s revenue to top $15 billion, which would be a more than a 7.5 percent increase.
Many shareholders hope CEO Bob Iger will comment on the pending acquisition of 21 Century Fox's entertainment assets.
So far, this year, Disney has seen huge success with movies, such as, "Avengers: Infinity War," "Black Panther" and "Incredibles 2."
