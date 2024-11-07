Warm and humid Thursday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be warm and humid on Thursday.

Our area will be mainly dry with mostly cloudy skies.

Highs will be in the mid-to upper-80s Thursday afternoon.

Some areas will see near-record high temperatures.

Rain chances will be low over the next several days before picking up near the end of the weekend.

Anyone heading to our coast will need to use extra caution due to a high risk of rip currents.

