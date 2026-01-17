Weather Alert Day: Freezing temperatures return to Central Florida on Sunday night

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Weather Alert Day has been issued for Sunday night into Monday morning for freezing to near-freezing temperatures returning to Central Florida.

A powerful cold front will push into the region on Sunday, bringing in another blast of cold air.

Ahead of it, scattered showers will break out Sunday during the daytime hours across Central Florida. It will be cooler, with highs on Sunday in the mid-60s.

The sharply colder air quickly moves in late Sunday, courtesy of strong northerly winds. Temps will quickly fall into the 40s during the evening hours.

The worst of the cold air arrives Monday morning, with many areas in the low to mid-30s at daybreak. Some lows in the 20s are likely northwest of Orlando.

A Freeze Watch is in effect for much of the area, with Brevard Co. likely escaping the near-freezing conditions.

Feels-like temps will be in the mid to upper 20s Monday morning, and a Cold Weather Advisory is likely.

The MLK holiday Monday will also feature chilly temps despite plenty of sunshine. Highs for the holiday will only climb into the upper 50s.

Another cold night is expected Monday night, with another freeze possible north and northwest of Orlando.

Warmer weather is expected to quickly return by the middle of next week.

