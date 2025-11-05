“We’re going to be homeless:” Eustis families caught in insurance battle after bridge collapse

ORLANDO, Fla. — Families forced to evacuate after a bridge collapse in Eustis worry they could soon be homeless.

So far there’s no timeline for fixing the bridge on Creek Run Lane in the Spring Ridge Estates and families haven’t gotten answers about when they might be allowed to return.

Lake Support & Emergency Recovery, a non-profit also known as LASER, has stepped into help, extending temporary housing for displaced families through November 13th, but after that some residents say they will have nowhere to go.

Several families are now learning their insurance also won’t be able to help amid the mandatory evacuation.

“I’ve paid insurance for eight years living here to this company, you know, and it’s like now I need your help. Where are you?,” said Devona Alwine, who was forced to evacuate.

City Fire Chief Mike Swanson provided a letter to residents, with hope that insurance companies would provide temporary housing, but Alwine said her provider wouldn’t even take the documents.

Insurance experts told Channel 9 because her home in the Spring Ridge Estates wasn’t technically damaged, temporary housing wouldn’t be covered via homeowners insurance.

“I have a grandson, my daughter, and my husband, we’re all gonna be homeless, all of us,” said Alwine.

Alwine said she is medically retired and her husband is a hardworking mechanic, but hotel fees on top of her mortgage would make it difficult to survive.

“Where am I gonna go? I don’t have a clue,” said Alwine, “I have a pickup truck. I’ve got two small animals. I can always stay in my truck, shower somewhere.”

Channel 9 asked the City of Eustis, the Spring Ridge Estates HOA, and the county about a timeline for a bridge repair, when the water might be restored to homes, and about support being provided to residents.

Only Lake County responded before news time sending the below statement.

“The City of Eustis and Lake Support and Emergency Recovery (LASER) have been helping residents displaced by the collapse of a road with a culvert in Spring Ridge Estates since Sunday, Oct. 26. LASER has provided temporary housing since the collapse occurred, and as of today, those efforts are ongoing. The County stands ready to assist the City and LASER to help address unmet needs the residents may face.”

During an HOA update Monday, residents were told there was no timeline for repairs or cost estimates to fix the bridge, since an engineer was still working on an emergency plan.

However, members of the Spring Ridge Estates HOA did confirm they were on the hook for repairing the privately owned bridge and had already made a claim with their insurance provider.

Meanwhile, during a press conference Monday, the Fire Chief also stated that the City of Eustis was prepared to help with a loan to the HOA to complete repair work.

