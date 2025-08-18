Woman arrested in Orange County homicide

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has announced an arrest in a homicide case from earlier this month.

Amber Shinice Dozier, 32, was arrested Saturday in Alachua County on an Orange County warrant for second-degree murder with a firearm.

Dozier was wanted in the killing of Javore Tyleek Bentley, 32.

Bentley was shot on Aug. 2 in the 4100 block of South Orange Blossom Trail.

The motive for the shooting was not released.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office does not have a timeline on when she will be extradited to Orange County.

