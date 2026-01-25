Winter storm chaos: Over 400 flights canceled at Orlando International Airport today

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando International Airport is one of hundreds of airports currently dealing with delays and cancellations as a winter storm moves across most of America.

Today, 420+ flights have been canceled, and 70+ have been delayed.

You can see the current and up-to-date number of flights cancelled HERE.

You can also check if your flight has been delayed or cancelled HERE.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group