Black Friday sales not just for stores; streaming services offer deals

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Streaming services are offering discounts for Black Friday.
As bargain hunters head to stores, looking for the best gifts at the best prices, streaming services are jumping on the Black Friday bandwagon.

Hulu has a Black Friday special that is 99 cents a month for the year. Disney+ is offering a bundle with Hulu that comes out to $2.99 a month for the next 12 months instead of its normal $10.99, IGN reported.

If you want ESPN+ on its own it is $99.99 a year instead of $120, Rolling Stone reported. Sports network Fubo is $50 a month.

Paramount+ and Max are both offering discounts for Black Friday. If you want to add Showtime to your Paramount+ plan it is only $6 a month for the next two months, Engadget. Max has a six-month subscription for $18 for the next six months.

Peacock’s annual price for new subscribers is $20 during its sale period.

Britbox is available for $8 for two months, according to Business Insider.

Keep in mind that most of the low-cost streaming deals are for ad-supported tiers and that when the promotion period is over, the price will typically go up to the full cost, Business Insider reported.


