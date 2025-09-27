ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Depression Nine continues to slowly organize north of Cuba and is on track to produce some impacts along the east coast of Central Florida.

The 5 pm advisory from the National Hurricane Center had winds of 35 mph.

Saturday Evening Tropics Report Saturday, September 27, 2025 Expected impacts from the tropics on Central Florida’s east coast

Tropical Storm Watches continue for coastal sections of Volusia and Brevard counties.

A Tropical Storm Watch means sustained winds of 39 mph or greater are possible in the next 48 hours.

Nine is expected to become a tropical storm tonight or early Sunday.

The depression is expected to lift across the Bahamas Sunday into Monday and stay to the east of Florida.

Local Impacts

The system will mainly affect coastal areas and its exact track will be critical.

Right now, waves and marine impacts will likely arrive late Sunday into Sunday night.

Outer rain bands and gusty winds may begin to push into coastal Brevard County Sunday night into early Monday.

The closest pass of the system to Central Florida will likely be in the daytime hours on Monday.

Nine is expected to lift northward, away from the region, Monday night into early Tuesday.

This is a system to watch closely, as any shifts in track or intensity could change impacts quickly.

Nine is expected to push toward coastal Georgia and the Carolinas early next week, but the threat of landfall is decreasing.

The system may stall and eventually move east, away from the US, late next week.

Humberto is a Cat 5 major hurricane

Elsewhere, Humberto has become a Category 5 major hurricane in the open Atlantic.

The 5 p.m. advisory on Humberto from the National Hurricane Center reported winds of 160 mph, making it one of the strongest storms this year.

Humberto is forecast to remain a major hurricane over the next several days.

The storm could potentially threaten Bermuda by the middle of next week.

Stay with Severe Weather Center 9 for the latest on both systems in the coming days.

